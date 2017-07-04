Letter to the editor: USO Show salute to veterans appreciated
Park Rapids Disabled American Veterans Chapter #38 would like to thank Pat and Paul Dove and some of the cast and crew of this season's show of the Northern Light Opera Company (the World War Two-era musical "South Pacific") for the entertaining USO Show they put on at the Armory last week to salute area veterans.
A lot of creative work went into putting the show together in a short period of time, and the appreciative response to the talent on display for the variety of musical selections and comedy routines was proof of the success of their efforts.
We'd also like to thank the veterans and other community members who attended for their generosity in offering free-will donations. A little over $900 was raised and will be donated to the USO.