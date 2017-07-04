Summer is the time when we have so many visitors and the need for a bathroom in downtown is truly felt! To be a part of this effort the Parks Board is sponsoring a fundraising project which will help build the bathrooms.

The public can help by donating change into the collection boxes that are in most downtown businesses or by purchasing one or more engraved bricks which will be used to create a pathway in Pioneer Park. The individual bricks are $100 and can have up to three engraved lines with 17 characters per line including spaces and punctuation. Logos can be engraved as well. A larger donation of $750 is for six bricks that will be given a center space on the walkway with lots of room for family names, business logos, etc.

The donation forms can be picked up at the new City Hall offices which are west off Main Avenue on 2nd Street in downtown Park Rapids.

With your friends and family gathered for the holiday weekend we urge you to talk about buying a brick or two and having it engraved with your family name, a memorial, a wish, a pet's name, a favorite saying, a poem, a wedding proposal; this is your opportunity to do legal public graffiti!