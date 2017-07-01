The Saturday before, I received most disheartening news that a person who is a resident of North Dakota and only spends a limited amount of time in our beautiful area, saw fit to pick seven Lady's Slippers to adorn her rental place. So giddy in her ILLEGAL picking of our state flowers, she placed a photograph of them on social media.

She suffered slight backlash and took down her post. Yet taking down her post does not erase the fact that she willfully committed a crime when she found it so easy to pick our state flowers. Shame on her. She has robbed Minnesotans of a state treasure. Next time the urge comes upon a non-resident of Minnesota to decorate a table space, go to any one of our fine grocery

stores or flower shops and purchase a bouquet.