I would like to thank the grounds keeping crew at Greenwood Cemetery for their hard work keeping the final resting place of our loved ones beautiful. It is a very hard job... especially when you have only two employees, and one volunteer part time worker, to keep nearly 35 acres of grass mowed, new trees and grass watered. Mother Nature is not always cooperative for their job either... no rain, too much rain, etc. If you are out at the cemetery and see the grounds keeping crew, stop and thank them for their good work.