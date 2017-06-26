Letter to the editor: Witness to stranger's act of kindness

The couple in front of me frowned, exchanged glances and rolled their eyes at the unexpected delay. It must have been an awkward moment for the dad and mom at the checkout counter. Then I noticed something unusual on the part of the guy second in line behind the young family. The guy was around 30 and had reddish hair and beard. It looked like he took out his checkbook or card and paid part of their bill so they could get all the things they had chosen for the obvious birthday party for one of their daughters. I saw the big smiles on their faces and the words of thanks to this generous person whom I'm sure they had never met before.

When it was my turn to checkout I asked the clerk if that young man had helped the family with their purchases and he said, "Yes. $20." I told the clerk that I thought that was awesome and that I was so glad to get to see this example of empathy and generosity that is not often seen these days.

Out in the parking lot I saw the birthday girl's dad putting the shopping cart in the stall and heading back to his "older model" vehicle. I called out to him and said, "Is your girl having a birthday party today?" He had a big smile on his face and replied, "Yes, she is." I told him to wish her a "Happy Birthday" from me as well.

May God bless the young family that experienced unexpected love and caring from a total stranger and the young man who stepped up at a moment in time to give us all an example of how to show love to our fellow human beings in their time of need. Keep looking up!