Letter: Rep. Green's statistics misleading us again

He concludes the "numbers indicate that there is certainly cause for concern with the current process."

Nothing could be further from the truth.

I have reviewed the same information (a 2011 letter to the Government Operations & Elections Committee) from the SOS, and Rep. Green has conveniently not told you the whole story.

As background, did you know that the SOS and the county auditors have a simple, almost foolproof, process in place to help ensure voter integrity and minimize fraud associated with election day registration?

Whenever a voter registers to vote or updates their registration, a Postal Verification Card (PVC) is sent to their address. These cards are sent as non-forwardable mail, allowing them to serve as verification that the voter actually lives at the address at which they are registered. If a PVC is returned as undeliverable, the voter's record is flagged as challenged.

Every Election Day, voter registration has a PVC sent out to the address on the registration. The county auditor is required to investigate any returned PVCs to determine whether the voter was eligible to vote.

If the auditor cannot determine that the voter was eligible, the auditor is required by statute to turn the case over to the county attorney for further investigation and possible prosecution for voter fraud.

It's a pretty solid system to ensure that voter fraud is minimized and pursued when found.

The 24,740 undeliverable PVCs are not even from 2008. They are the total from 1988 through 2010, a period of 22 years.

Only 13,363 were actually from 2008. And of these, 10,095 were later determined to have been returned simply because the voter had moved since the election.

That left only 3,262 election day registrations from 2008 still in question.

That's a far cry from the over 24,000 that Rep. Green threw out as red meat at the Park Rapids League of Women Voters meeting in Park Rapids.

We have a sound voting system. Don't let Rep. Green mislead you into thinking otherwise.