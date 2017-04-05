Letter: Speak up about proposed golf cart ban

The Park Rapids city council ban on golf carts is not final until there is a "second reading" and vote on the ordinance.

Any city resident or business owner who feels this proposed ban unnecessarily limits freedom and transportation options in the city should come to the city council meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 at the Park Rapids Public Library and make a brief statement at the regular "Comments From Citizens" part of the meeting. You will not be alone.