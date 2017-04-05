delivered by a volunteer to residents of a retirement home. At a computer, a librarian is helping a young man apply for a job online. He's at the library because his rural residence does not have affordable internet access.

When more than 500 people register to win tickets to a free Garrison Keillor talk in Detroit Lakes, it speaks volumes about the role of the library as a center for culture, arts and learning. Ask the teenagers who gathered for an after-school program. Better yet, ask their parents!

Given the undisputed vital role our libraries play in small towns and cities across Minnesota, it comes as no surprise for readers to learn that a significant source of library funding is provided by you — the taxpayers.

Why then has the state legislature not provided a single funding increase for libraries since 2009? The number of registered users in Becker County increased 12.4 percent in 2016 alone and across the Lake Agassiz Regional Library

system by 13.7 percent. No doubt Park Rapids has seen similar increases at their library.

In February librarians and trustees from libraries large and small visited their legislators to make the case for a change in the funding formula to create a more equitable distribution between the large metro systems and the

outstate systems with a goal of stopping the drain on libraries like the ones in the seven-county LARL system and the five-county Kitchigami System. When all 12 library systems statewide agree that a formula change is necessary, it's a clear signal that a problem exists. Despite seeming to agree with us, the House of Representatives and the Senate failed to include a formula change in the final Omnibus Education Policy & Finance bills. Once again, the interests of greater Minnesota's residents go unrecognized and everyone — young children to our seniors — suffers. Rep. Bud Nornes (R) Fergus Falls was the lead author on the bill because he appreciates that libraries are vital links to Otter Tail County residents. Detroit Lakes residents can thank Rep. Paul Marquart (D), a teacher, for his unwavering support of our library systems and Sen. Kent Eken (D), another teacher, who pledged his strongest support.

Rep. Steve Green (R) and Sen. Paul Utke (R) who represent most of rural Becker County, Park Rapids and rural Hubbard County are silent on this issue.

Rep. Green seemed to support the request during our visit while Sen. Utke was unavailable to meet with LARL representatives. Although Rep. Green doesn't represent the city of Detroit Lakes, perhaps we neglected to mention that his constituents across this district use the Detroit Lakes, Frazee, Park Rapids and Mahnomen libraries every day.

It is now too late to change this outcome in 2017. Our next opportunity appears to be two long years of reduced funding away. What can you do in the meantime? Hubbard County residents can pick up the telephone or write an email and contact Rep. Green and Sen. Paul Utke to let their concerns be heard. Better yet, your legislators will be out in their districts during the Easter recess the week of April 10th. Attend a Town Hall meeting and ask questions. Learn where your elected officials stand on their support for the role of public libraries in your communities. A forum will be held at Ecumen in Detroit Lakes on Monday, April 10 at 7 p.m. It's free and open to the public.

If you don't let legislators know that you value libraries, your community may one day see reduced services, shorter hours and fewer resource materials.

Please join me in giving your full support to all libraries.