Letter: Protecting our nurses and firefighters

Currently, the punishment for physically attacking medical personnel and firefighters is less than attacking police officers. While we really value our police officers contribution to our welfare and safety, firefighters, paramedics, nurses, and other medical personnel put themselves in harm's way also and deserve more protections than they get from our current laws. It needs to be clear that we value their dedication to helping people and that we will protect them.

Rep. Grossell's bill will increase the penalty and severity of the charges involved with any physical assault against medical personnel to be equal to attacking law enforcement officers.

I hope Rep. Grossell's bill will move forward and become law.