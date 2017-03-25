Letter: Lions Club serves at local level
Since 1954, the Park Rapids Lions Club has provided volunteer services and financial assistance to those in need throughout the Park Rapids area. As you may or may not know, Lions Club International is the largest service organization in the world. While our focus internationally is on sight related projects, we do far more than that at a local level. This includes such projects as scholarships for local high school seniors, financial and volunteer support for Kinship, financial and volunteer support for the Food Angels Backpack Program, fountain and tree planting at Depot Park and the pre-Memorial Day cleanup at Greenwood Cemetery. Our local vision related projects include vision assist machines for persons with vision issues, financial assistance for eye glasses if referred through proper channels such as teachers, clinics, etc. and used eyeglass collection boxes at local businesses, banks and eye clinics.
We are one of the most recognized locally based service organizations made up of women and men from all walks of life from the Park Rapids area whose only purpose is to follow the Lions motto of "We Serve."
We need your support to continue to do all of the things we currently do and wish to do in our community, we must raise funds. One of our major fundraisers is the Park Rapids Lions Garage Sale. Will you be a part of this effort to "serve" our community? You can do it the following ways:
Donate items to be sold at the garage sale (we will pick them up). The garage sale and bake sale will happen on June 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For further information you can call Mike Berneck (cell, 651-808-3701).
There is one other way you can help this great organization, become a member. Thank you for your support and/or consideration. For information on how to join, contact Lion Larry Novak at 732-9295.