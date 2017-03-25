Letter: Lions Club serves at local level

We are one of the most recognized locally based service organizations made up of women and men from all walks of life from the Park Rapids area whose only purpose is to follow the Lions motto of "We Serve."

We need your support to continue to do all of the things we currently do and wish to do in our community, we must raise funds. One of our major fundraisers is the Park Rapids Lions Garage Sale. Will you be a part of this effort to "serve" our community? You can do it the following ways:

Donate items to be sold at the garage sale (we will pick them up). The garage sale and bake sale will happen on June 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For further information you can call Mike Berneck (cell, 651-808-3701).

There is one other way you can help this great organization, become a member. Thank you for your support and/or consideration. For information on how to join, contact Lion Larry Novak at 732-9295.