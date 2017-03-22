Letter to editor: 3M donates to Emergency Response Unit

With the continued need for officer safety, we strive to constantly do what we can to make enhancements in the equipment we provide to our staff. Equipment upgrades come with a price. Sometimes we find ourselves in need of an upgrade that simply was not budgeted for. Sometimes it was a financial decision and other times it may have not been on our radar at budgeting time.

When this happened recently, 3M stepped up and graciously donated some communications equipment for our Emergency Response Unit as well as gas masks for our entire department.

We are very fortunate that 3M manufactures emergency equipment and was willing and able to provide us with nearly $20,000 worth of improvements that will last us for many years to come.