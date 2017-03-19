Letter to editor: Rep. Green's water statements misguided

statement that "water will heal itself" perplexing, it was downright comical. What science are you using, Steve? Or are you a member of the state and federal tribe that denies science? If we are to believe you, when toxic chemicals, farm waste, including fertilizers, or fossil-fuel by-products (oil or coal sludge) get into our aquifers, lakes, streams and wetlands, these polluted places will automatically and magically be healed. Or should we believe tremendous volumes of scientific research that say it will take decades, if not centuries, for these areas to be healed? Which is it? Included in your statements that day, you also made mention of the buffer zones along

Water courses. You want these eliminated because you seem to believe that this is a property rights issue. You obviously believe that the public's right to clean water is superseded by your rights to do whatever right up to the water's edge or in areas of porous soil types. On this you are dead wrong.

Your effort to dismantle the environmental controls of both MPCA and DNR is some of the most misguided and dangerous abuses of elected authority in recent memory. No amount of explanation will eliminate the fact that you truly and sincerely believe that you are right. So, which is it, Steve? Do you deny or believe proven science?