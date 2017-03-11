Letter: Rep. Green's claim is false
Something as outrageous, and easily proved false, as Green's claim of 24,000 fraudulent votes must be fact-checked and exposed as false. Making such a statement is reckless disregard for the truth on his part.
Here's the quote: "The Republican lawmaker suggested that most voter fraud occurs in Hennepin County. Green claimed there were 24,000 new voter registrations that had no one living at those addresses in the 2008 election of Senator Al Franken.
The audience audibly sniggered their disapproval. A few called him a 'liar.'"