Letter: Rep. Green's plan ill-conceived

When the Legacy Amendment passed in my first election here, I was impressed how Minnesotans also cherish the beauty and arts in their area. My husband, friends, and I treasure the events we can attend locally, such as the Heartland Concerts, Bemidji Symphony, Lifelong Learning and library events paid in part by the Legacy funds. We value the water clarity and recreational activities on our beautiful lakes also supported by this amendment.

Now, our local state representative, Steve Green, has authored a bill to change the intention of this amendment by using a majority of the funds for roads and bridges. As a township supervisor, I realize the importance of maintaining our roads and bridges, but moving money from the Legacy Amendment is not the way to fix transportation issues. Giving only a small portion to combat AIS prevention in our waters (and perhaps doing away with money the state allocates to the counties for AIS prevention currently) would not be enough. Our lakes and rivers are the reason we have such a robust tourist economy throughout the state, but most importantly in Hubbard County.

Representative Green's plan is ill-conceived. Funding for roads and bridges and AIS is necessary, but should not gut the Legacy Amendment. Green should create a separate, transparent one!