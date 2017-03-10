Letter: Attack on public recreation land

Recreation in the Park Rapids, Hubbard County area amounts to about $33 million dollars per year. A good portion of that amount comes from public land recreational use. Adding recreational dollars (tourism) from public land use to the small increase in income taxes (PILT) more than makes up for any loss in the county property tax base. In addition, timber sales from public land adds money to the county coffers and supports a large forest industry in Hubbard county.

Don't be misled by these two legislators. Let Senator Utke (651-296-9651) and Representative Green (651-296-9918) know that you value public land and they need to pull their six bills that would, in various ways, reduce the amount of public recreation land. Also, call Representative Fabian, the chair of the House Natural Resource Committee (651-296-9635).

These six bills are anti-sportsmen, anti-hunting and anti-logging.

Remember, public land users vote!