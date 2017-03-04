Letter: Representative Green has the facts wrong

Rep. Green's statement is just not true! We have called the Secretary of State and gotten the same answer — there is no record of 24,000 (or any number for that matter) of same day registrations that were fraudulent. I have also independently researched this subject and have been unable to find any evidence of these fraudulent votes. I emailed Rep. Green over a week ago letting him know what I have found and still await a response.

It's time for the truth! Our voting system is safe, secure and to be trusted.