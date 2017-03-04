Letter: Domestic violence is all around us

It is a community issue that needs your attention.

If you think that domestic violence only exists in certain walks of life, your are wrong! It happens in all demographics of society. This abuse breaks up marriages, ends families if not handled properly and can negatively affect children for their lifetime that maybe can't be mended.

It is happening outside your window, outside your door, down the road, around the block, in your town, in the next town, your state, and it's even happening in your family.

These organizations in our area that help victims are a godsend! They are much needed and in high demand. They provide a very critical element for this community. Our community needs to realize we need these agencies to assist domestic violence victims. I know funding is always an issue so please keep us in your prayers.

Please recognize, "it happens here."