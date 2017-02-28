Letter: Sunday liquor sales bill is common sense

Minnesota loses millions in state tax revenue every year from residents crossing into Wisconsin, Iowa, and Dakotas to buy alcohol on Sundays. Note that when consumers cross the border we are also buying gas, grabbing lunch or shopping at the mall. Minnesota misses all that extra economic activity as well. Today is 2017, it is not 1929 or prohibition, it just does not make common sense!

I was deeply disappointed to see Senator Utke vote against this common sense bill in Commerce Committee and Representative Green vote against this legislation on the House Floor. Please contact Representative Green and Senator Utke and let them know where you stand because they represent you in St. Paul not the lobbyists looking to kill this legislation with misinformation.

Bottom line is this: There are no legitimate policy reasons for the state or the Minnesota Legislature continues to interfere for one day each week in a tiny segment of one industry.