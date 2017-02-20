Letter: School bus drivers appreciated
Governor Mark Dayton has proclaimed Feb. 22 as the first ever statewide School Bus Driver Appreciation Day in Minnesota.
I wish to extend my deepest appreciation to the bus drivers of School District #309 for the excellent job they do each day delivering the students safely to school. Drivers have encountered difficult road conditions many times this school year, but have safely and efficiently delivered the children to school and to their many activities. We travel almost 400,000 miles in a school year. Bus drivers transport students from 3 years old to 22 years old. They are expected to monitor students of all ages that sit behind them, while driving the school buses down busy and sometimes difficult roads.
Please tell them thank you if you see them this coming Wednesday. They are: Jeff Hanson, Larry Mckeever, Mike Heegard, Paul Hanisch, Andy Trudeau, Bob Mack, Dan Atkins, Brad Vanbuskirk, Art Symanietz, Shawn Mahowald, Sheldon Griess, Jay Pilkey, Tony Olson, Charlie Arvik, Roger Hocking, Chuck Rognstad, John Zinniel, Darin Hafner, Curt Sumner and Substitute Drivers Jeff Dickie, Paul McKibben, Jerry Munson, Phil Sailer, Steve Safratowich, Kevin Tupy, Mark Waller, Spike Wellman, John Wilhelm. Also, a big thanks to Gene Maves and Mike Hed for keeping the buses in sound mechanical condition.