Letter: School bus drivers appreciated

I wish to extend my deepest appreciation to the bus drivers of School District #309 for the excellent job they do each day delivering the students safely to school. Drivers have encountered difficult road conditions many times this school year, but have safely and efficiently delivered the children to school and to their many activities. We travel almost 400,000 miles in a school year. Bus drivers transport students from 3 years old to 22 years old. They are expected to monitor students of all ages that sit behind them, while driving the school buses down busy and sometimes difficult roads.