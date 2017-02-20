Letter: Volunteers make Bingo for Books possible
Bingo for Books was hosted by the Century PTA on Saturday, Feb. 11. Over a thousand books were given away to students from pre-K to middle school. The students were then treated to an inflatable party following bingo.
Numerous volunteers made the day possible including PTA members, teachers, parents, volunteer students, student council members, National Honor Society and many Girl Scout volunteers! Thank you to all of the amazing volunteers that made the day a success.