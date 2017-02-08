Letter: Week of Feb. 12 is National Salute to Veteran Patients
National Salute to Veteran Patients is the week of Feb. 12 (including the 14th, Valentine's Day).
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs state: The purpose of the National Salute to Veteran Patients Programs is to:
• Pay tribute and express appreciation to veterans.
• Increase community awareness of the role of the VA medical centers
• Encourage citizens to visit hospitalized veterans and become involved as volunteers.
The week of Feb. 14 each year is your opportunity to say "Thank you" to a special group of men and women, more than 98,000 veterans of the U.S. armed services who are cared for every day in VA medical centers, outpatient clinics and nursing homes.