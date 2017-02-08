• Pay tribute and express appreciation to veterans.

• Increase community awareness of the role of the VA medical centers

• Encourage citizens to visit hospitalized veterans and become involved as volunteers.

The week of Feb. 14 each year is your opportunity to say "Thank you" to a special group of men and women, more than 98,000 veterans of the U.S. armed services who are cared for every day in VA medical centers, outpatient clinics and nursing homes.