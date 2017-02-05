Mr. Purrier goes on to say at the end of his letter, "It's time to collapse the widely scattered participants into a unified network with a common funding source, the federal government, through taxes not premiums. Everyone pays everyone benefits."

Using the premise, one would logically have to say that the other two basic necessities of life — food and shelter v must "clearly" be considered rights and should also be collapsed into a unified network of food producers and distributors that will be paid from the taxing authority of the federal government, and that all housing would be distributed to "everyone within our borders from conception to death," paid for by the taxing authority of the federal government. "Taken from this vantage point it is hard to see a place for a multitude of for profit insurance companies" (or a multitude of for-profit food producers and food distributors, or a multitude of for-profit residential contractors and real estate agents.)

So by using Mr. Purrier's premise that food, shelter and health care by definition (or clearly stated in the Declaration of Independence) are "rights" we need to put all health care, all food and all housing under the management of our federal government. Would this make America Great? I don't think so.