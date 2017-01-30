Commentary: And the home of the brave

Yes, there is a federal law (36 U.S. Code, Section 301 — National Anthem, if you want to look it up) that dictates the legal "etiquette" when the National Anthem is playing. The law provides that for non-military personnel, "persons present should face the flag and stand at attention with their right hand over their heart, and men... should remove their headdress with their right hand and hold it at the left shoulder, the hand being over the heart; and when the flag is not displayed, all present shall face the music and act in the same manner they would if the flag were displayed."

As laws go, that one couldn't be much simpler or clearer. And yet... When the semi-final games for the Super Bowl were played this year, many players and coaches lined up for the National Anthem with their hands at their sides, yawning, talking, looking around, and not at attention. One was the brilliant and very famous coach of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick. He was showing no respect and he was breaking the law. What kind of Patriot is that? Last year during the Super Bowl when pop singer Kelly Clarkson was singing the Anthem, the inattention was obvious. You can watch country music singer, Luke Bryan, sing at the Super Bowl this year and you will see the same thing.

When I go to high school basketball games, I see the same routine at the local level. Out of 15 basketball players, three had their right hand over their hearts at the last game. The coaches were only slightly better. The referees were best. At girls' basketball games, quite often the girls stand in a straight row and reach back to hold the hand of the girl behind her. Illegal! That shows good team togetherness and friendship, but no respect for the flag and the Anthem.

Why this ignorance or disregard for proper protocol? Who hasn't done their job? Parents, teachers, coaches, team captains, team leaders and certainly, the players themselves, particularly the adult players. Shouldn't everybody know about this basic rule?

But don't worry, nobody is going to arrest your ballplayer — or you, the fan for that matter, because fortunately, there is no penalty for violating this law.

So, what does it matter? It not only shows respect, but a certain discipline. Before the U.S. Olympic team left for the Olympics in Rio last summer, they received tips from USA Gov on what to do when we win an event and the Anthem is played while our flag is being raised. It has to do with national pride and the world-wide impression we want to make as Americans.

One last tip — it's not against the law to sing along while the band is playing — even if you're off key.