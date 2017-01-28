Letter: Congressman Nolan's comments conflicting

You cite, "Thousands of patriotic Americans marched to call for a more inclusive approach to our national conversation." You were very generous in praising President Obama in other parts of the newsletter, however remember it was his policies over the past 8 years that have led our country to be more divided now than since the riots of the Sixties.

I noticed President Obama boarded Air Force One to fly him and his family to California at taxpayer expense for yet another vacation. I believe all recent previous presidents are flown at taxpayer expense back to their homes after they leave office or their term is over. He had a major policy effort to confront climate change, yet he chooses to travel via a huge fuel-guzzling jet versus a climate-friendly, more-efficient means as did VP Biden. Yet, all you can say is it was like a "funeral" to see him leave office. Your politics are very disturbing, Congressman Nolan.

Madonna said on television at the protest you participated in that she thinks often about blowing up the White House, using countless profane words and all you can comment about is how great the event was? As our elected official you displayed a very poor example of leadership, judgement and class in regard to the activities over the past several days, in my opinion.