The volunteer firefighters who make up the PRFD extend their "deepest gratitude to the individuals, families and businesses who donated to our building expansion and remodeling project."

The department is publicly thanking every person who donated a little or a lot to the project and to let others know there's still time to contribute a few dollars to the cause. Those who donated $500 or more to the PRFD building fund will have their name/business name put on a plaque which will be hung on the fire department exterior.

The department set out early in the process to solicit donations to pay for some of the extras, as they say, to make it their own and preserve some local fire hall history.

The city borrowed $920,000 through a bond issue to finance the main project which will be paid back through contracts with the city and townships the department provides fire protection. The project cost for the renovation and expansion, along with architect fees and permits, totals about $1 million.

The 3,700 square foot addition provides much needed space for the growing fleet of vehicles and necessary equipment. Project needs stated in the engineering report note the standard truck size has increased significantly since the hall was originally constructed in 1980.

The fleet has grown with the community and existing building is insufficient for current equipment. Some equipment and vehicles are currently stored at the airport and public works facility. Vehicle stacking is required inside the fire hall, which results in slower response times.

Circulation within the fire hall is also restricted to the vehicle stacking configuration and limited walking space between trucks. Expanding the building also creates additional space for training.

The project includes reconstruction of the Highway 71 approach, the block addition with brick veneer to match the existing structure, relocation of existing overhead doors to the west wall and installing two additional overhead doors.

Along with the additional space the expansion project includes things like upgraded locker rooms with showers, new heating system, new roof which was originally installed in 1980, and new windows providing natural like into the apparatus bay.

The fire department is seeking donations to help pay for additional work not included in the project and is making one last push for funds and taking donations for the project until March 1. Any size donation is appreciated as there are still things that need to be done. Donations can be mailed to: PRFD, P.O. Box 63; Park Rapids, MN 56470, or contact Crystal Krautkremer via email at: crystal.krautkremer@hotmail.com.

The project received a nice boost early on in the project with a $35,000 guaranteed donation from the Offutt Family Foundation.

Funds raised through donations pay for projects not budgeted in the expansion - things like a second floor storage area, workout room with weight training equipment and some personalized touches like some barnwood walls in the meeting room.

With the fire hall project wrapping up the department is looking ahead to four substantial events in 2017. They are resurrecting the Fireman's Ball in March, host the 14th Annual Open House in June, PRFD 5 Alarm 5K in July, and the PRFD 5 Alarm Fishing Frenzy in August.

The Fireman's Ball was a popular event for many years but hasn't been held for about 10 years, we're told. It was a big deal and this year's group of firefighters is bringing the tradition back with some local support. We expect more information as plans are finalized but sounds like there will be a live band.

These events are all fundraisers for the fire department to help make purchases not covered by regular operating expenses or grants.

We're told the expansion and renovation looks good and some of the retired guys who have stopped by to check on the progress are reportedly impressed.