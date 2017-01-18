Letter: Obama tried bipartisan approach

This basic model was rejuvenated later by Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney who refined it and passed it into law. It has been relatively successful, enough to be adopted by Republican opposition to the plan proposed by Obama. Contrary to Jerry's assertion that Obama didn't reach out to Republicans, he established a bipartisan "gang of six" — three Democrats headed by Sam Backus and three Republicans led by Chuck Grassley — to author the bill.

A key part of the Obama plan was a "public option," which amounted to expanded Medicare for everyone or, in today's terms, single payer. Republican opposition grew so Obama turned to a path of lesser resistance in order to get the most beneficial features passed. He removed the "public option" under pressure from the health insurance industry, its lobbyists and all those Congress people dependent on their money to get elected. He turned to the Massachusetts experiment, dubbed Romneycare, to get a final bill agreed to and passed. Ironically, a Republican bill but not a single Republican voted for it. They were just following orders from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to oppose everything Obama did in order to deny him a second term.

The lesson here is that Obama initially and repeatedly reached out to Republicans in an effort to promote bipartisan consensus building. After every attempt failed, he took more executive actions just to keep the government functioning. Results were not bad. The economy is strong compared to the disaster he inherited and his approval rating is over 50 percent.

Progressives are always optimistic. We always recover. Trump and the Republicans may fulfill all their promises. I hope they do for the sake of our country. However, right now there is not a single plan put forth that does not adversely affect the middle and lower income classes and the physically and mentally challenged. Simply dismantling the progress of decades based on ideologies is not a plan to move forward. It's all about more money and power for those who already have it.

Does anyone consider how Park Rapids and the lake region will benefit? Reducing Social Security? Gutting Medicare and Medicaid? Choice of charter or private education? Relaxing regulations on pollution of our land and water? Infrastructure investments? ...Must be something you see that I don't.