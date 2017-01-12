Letter: Hope of unifying the country disappeared

We have an Attorney General, a professed racist and advocate of harsher sentencing, private prisons, and massive deportation; a Secretary of Education who advocates for private and charter schools at the expense of public education; a Secretary of Energy who vowed to eliminate the Environmental Protection Agency when running for president; a Secretary of State who is a friend of Russia and a master of big oil deals around the world; and close advisors who view the KKK and Vladimir Putin's Russia favorably... the list goes on.

But we Democrats have ourselves to blame. The words, Farm and Labor, vanished from the Democrat Farm Labor Party in favor of targeting minority groups crowded in urban/areas on the east and west coasts and depending on big pocket donors on Wall Street for financial support. This election disaster is a giant wake-up call and may be what is needed to put progressive minds at work addressing the needs of all the people coast to coast. Bernie Sanders provided a good start to build on since his approaches became a major part of the Democrat platform. Hillary ran a conventional race and prepared herself to be an exceptional president, which she could have been if congress had also followed her. But if the congress leadership remained Republican in the Senate and House, the same gridlock Obama experienced would have prevented advancing on a progressive agenda. The Clintons share blame in appearing to move away from the working class toward the elitist class in New York and Washington. Working class people were turned off by $250,000 speeches to Wall Street, the emphasis on college education as the way forward over military careers, labor union apprentice/journeyman/master programs and vocational training embedded in middle and high school curriculums for those who reject occupations college educations lead to.

Democrats have a great opportunity to recapture their dominant political role by spreading their message of historical achievements, providing a practical, pragmatic vision of the future based on the foundation secured by the Obama administration and taking advantage of the incredible advances modern technology provides. Trump and the Republicans will fail. Repeal and cut and build walls provides nothing substantive to "trickle down." Can't, never has, never will.