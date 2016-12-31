For those of you that didn't know, this building is an public housing building that is owned by the City of Park Rapids. The building is totally managed and operated by the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Park Rapids under the rules, regulations and funds of HUD. Authority members were appointed to their positions on the commission by the city council.

We have spent $2.5 million since 2000 in improvements and renovations to the building, which provides a decent, safe and affordable living for citizens of Park Rapids, without any burden to the city or the taxpayers of Park Rapids. We have even brought federal tax dollars back to Park Rapids.

The Authority consists of the following members: City Administrator John McKinney and Executive Director Sharon Voyda and five city resident commissioner seats, of which one of those seats is a city council member who has voting rights. This city council seat is empty as of Dec. 31, 2016. The other four are voluntary. We hope the City Council will be able to appoint a council member to fill that opening.

The Authority meets the third Wednesday of the month at 9:30 a.m. (which we are willing to negotiate a time to accommodate possible new commissioners) at the above address.

We have one vacant seat at this time and three commissioners: Donald Walsh, whose term expires Dec. 31, 2018; Carl Sundquist, whose term expires Dec. 31, 2017; and Thomas G. Petschl, whose term expires Dec. 31, 2019. Carl is unable to attend meetings at this time and is unavailable until further notice.

With only two members, we do not have a quorum. Without a quorum HRA business will come to a halt. If we have a major break down of equipment or building fixtures, we will be unable to formally recognize any staff efforts to remedy the problems and endorse or approve any expenditures. This is aside from any issues HUD may have. I believe HUD would be very concerned and could withhold funding.

The financial burden could ultimately become the responsibility of the City of Park Rapids.

Please consider joining us as a commissioner. You will find the experience very rewarding and fulfilling.

The residents of River Heights are a fantastic group of individuals.

I joined the board May 26, 2015 and find it to be a very rewarding experience knowing we are able to provide for the needs of individuals for decent, safe, and affordable housing. I feel, with my background in construction, I bring experience to provide for the upgrade or repair to the building. We provide a very important service for the taxpayers of Park Rapids as well as the residents of River Heights. As I have said before, if someone is looking for gender equality, this is the position, as the pay is the same for all — none.

The following statement is by Executive Director Sharon Voyda as to why she joined the Authority and what personal satisfaction she gets from the position: "The HRA Board of Commissioners, beginning in 1966, was responsible for the construction of River Heights Apartments. The project was completed in 1970. At that time, River Heights was the first income-based housing option in Hubbard County. Many of the early residents were leaving homesteads that did not have indoor plumbing. While tenant needs may have changed over the years, the mission remains the same. Our purpose is to provide decent, safe, and affordable housing to eligible applicants. Admission preferences apply to elderly, near elderly and disabled applicants."

The work of the HRA continues by way of the ongoing maintenance and renovation of River Heights Apartments. The HRA Board of Commissioners develops the plans, policies and procedures needed to accomplish those activities and satisfy HUD requirements. HRA Board meetings are held once per month.