    Merry Christmas I Shouted

    By Lynn Hummel Today at 8:21 a.m.

    Merry Christmas I shouted to a woman on the street

    But she didn't hear me

    Her misty eyes stared halfway round the globe

    Where her son was lost in Iraq

    And never found his way home.

    Merry Christmas I cried to an old gent in the alley

    But he didn't hear me

    He was dragging a cardboard box to another address

    Moving his house to a friendlier neighborhood

    Wondering where he belonged.

    Merry Christmas I heralded to the working man

    But he didn't hear me

    His hope was still at the locked gate of a factory

    Where his job once was

    What would he tell his family?

    Merry Christmas I called to the mother of three

    But she didn't hear me

    She had just won a long, hard fight

    To become an ex-wife

    And her victory smelled of ruin and ashes.

    Merry Christmas I spoke to the elder in a rocking chair

    But he didn't hear me

    His mind was back in 1950

    Where he was young and handsome and strong

    He had never gotten acquainted with the stranger they called 2016.

    Merry Christmas I whispered to the new widow

    But she didn't hear me

    Words of cheer were overpowered by grief

    And loneliness smothered her smile

    Maybe next month she will lift her head.

    Merry Christmas I mumbled under my breath

    But I didn't believe it

    Hardship, misfortune and bitterness had surrounded me

    And my spirit had given up

    And surrendered without a fight.

    Merry Christmas Mister exulted a little child

    Three times he caroled it before I heard

    Cheer up and get singing he coaxed

    Nobody's going to feel joy around here

    Until you and I and some angels join in a chorus.

    Merry Christmas sang the child and I to the world

    And this time the world heard us

    Because the child was the son of God

    And we sang of peace, healing, comfort and hope

    Won't you please join in the chorus?

    (This column has been a regular feature here because of the continued presence of American servicemen and women in dangerous war zones around the globe. We just read last week that the Pentagon had sent 200 more troops to Syria. We already have more than 6,000 in Iraq. Five

    American troops have died fighting the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, the last having died on

    Thanksgiving Day in Syria when a roadside bomb exploded. Pray for our troops.)

