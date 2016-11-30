Letter: Preserve College in the high school

This commission has the public post-secondary institutions running scared with the threat of non-accreditation hanging over their heads. For example, MNSCU is proposing a very costly plan to enable high school teachers to enhance their credentials through online advanced level courses - at least it's a move. But little, if any to this writer's knowledge, dialogue has taken place with the K-12 education community to analyze the needs. Also, MNSCU alludes to the "possibility" of considering what we call "tested experience" in lieu of competent high school teachers pursuing additional credits.

As a former school administrator in a high school involved with College in the High School, approximately three months ago, I wrote each MNSCU Board of Trustees member a letter expressing concerns over this invaluable program being jeopardized. To this date, not even a single acknowledgement. Likewise, regarding a communique to the governor's office - no response. There are several other concerns which this venue does not allow space to elaborate. Parents of students planning to pursue skyrocketing post-secondary education, you are encouraged to contact your legislators to help preserve this very effective and beneficial win-win program.