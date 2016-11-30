Letter: Preserve College in the high school
Good column in the Star Tribune (11/24/16) on College in the High School (aka Concurrent Enrollment) - but there's more to the story. First the non-elected Higher Learning Commission has set the wheels in motion to virtually destroy one of the most successful opportunities for public school students and families.
This commission has the public post-secondary institutions running scared with the threat of non-accreditation hanging over their heads. For example, MNSCU is proposing a very costly plan to enable high school teachers to enhance their credentials through online advanced level courses - at least it's a move. But little, if any to this writer's knowledge, dialogue has taken place with the K-12 education community to analyze the needs. Also, MNSCU alludes to the "possibility" of considering what we call "tested experience" in lieu of competent high school teachers pursuing additional credits.
As a former school administrator in a high school involved with College in the High School, approximately three months ago, I wrote each MNSCU Board of Trustees member a letter expressing concerns over this invaluable program being jeopardized. To this date, not even a single acknowledgement. Likewise, regarding a communique to the governor's office - no response. There are several other concerns which this venue does not allow space to elaborate. Parents of students planning to pursue skyrocketing post-secondary education, you are encouraged to contact your legislators to help preserve this very effective and beneficial win-win program.