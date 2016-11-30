Letter: Social isolation problematic during winter season

As the season of winter unfolds days become shorter, the north land is now far from the sun. With fewer hours of daylight and harsher weather conditions, social isolation becomes an issue that impacts the wellbeing of many of our citizens.

Although solitude is immensely welcomed by some after the eventful summer, plenty of citizens are faced with the inability and lack of opportunity to socialize in the harshness of winter.

Social isolation only intensifies a person's mental health symptoms. According to The National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1 in 5 Americans are living with a mental illness.

As we head into the cold winter months, it's important to consider the effect this time inevitably can have on our lifestyle. Social isolation can often be coupled with depression, but the cold weather and shorter days make it harder for people to leave the house, particularly those with mobility issues. In the winter, people are more likely to stay indoors, day after day all alone.

So, I urge your readers this winter to spend some time with the people in their lives, reach out to others in the community, support one another, volunteer and be active members in the lovely community of Park Rapids.