Letter: The lie reevaluated

I strongly disagree with his attributing this to the Republicans. As you can see from the above quote, the lie can be maintained only for such a time as the State can shield the people from... And I believe that is exactly what the State, our present administration and Secretary Clinton, has been doing for some time, specifically on the Benghazi attack. Mr. Fastenow may have himself succumbed to the "illusory truth effect." As we now know with the ongoing Senate investigation, there was a lot of mischaracterization of what went on and much of it was not done responsibly.

As to the emails, Mr. Fastenow says it was a "mistake." The FBI had a stronger word for it than he would have us imagine. Listen up! She was Secretary of State with very high security clearance and was obliged to know what she was doing. This is no little matter; it involves our national security. Perhaps Mr. Fastenow again has trouble with the "illusory truth effect."

Now we come to qualification. We have to admit Mrs. Clinton does have experience. But what kind of experience? She is a career politician. I often wonder if a politician's primary motivation is to maintain their career. What he calls guts I would term brazenness. As to temperament she has manifest, I will let you judge.