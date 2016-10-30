Letter: Vote on behalf of the unborn

But Planned Parenthood wouldn't benefit unless it is an abortion, would they? And Planned Parenthood wouldn't benefit from selling baby tissue unless it was aborted, would they? And Planned Parenthood gets our tax dollars, don't they? And Planned Parenthood is a nice big donor to the Clintons, aren't they? In Hillary's world the unborn child doesn't have any rights but it sure is lucrative! The unborn can't vote! They are totally helpless to protect themselves! It is up to us to vote on their behalf!

Election Day is Nov. 8. When you cast your ballot be fully aware of the impact of your vote! And remember that the future of the United States of America rests on your decision.