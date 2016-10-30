Letter: Klabunde an advocate for clean water

Clean water is at last emerging as a critical issue in this region, state and nation. We are especially sensitive to this concern as we live in an area that has some of the cleanest water anywhere. Unfortunately, clean water is threatened by detrimental land and water management practices. Deforestation, chemical runoff, threats of aquatic invasive species, as well as groundwater overuse and contamination are matters of great concern. It is imperative that we continue to support legislative initiatives that will protect our valuable resources.