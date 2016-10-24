In my opinion, Governor Dayton and both parties need to take responsibility for the present situation because it appears all of them neglected to heed the warning back in June. BlueCross and Blue Shield of Minnesota announced in June 2016 that they were pulling out of the individual and family market. It should have been obvious at that time the future was not good and that action was warranted. Sadly, Governor Mark Dayton took advantage of the announcement to simply boast about the gains in enrolling more Minnesotans in health insurance plans since the implementation of the Affordable Care Act.

It is shameful that many in the general public will have to endure the financial, emotional and physical hardship this crisis has created. Hopefully, now after Governor Mark Dayton has admitted the Affordable Care Act is no longer affordable, he will cooperate and assist in getting it fixed.

What concerns me the most is that action may happen before the problem or cause is identified.

The legislature needs to take time to examine the overall picture of what appeared to have worked and what did not work.

Some ideas being floated around are: creating a public option by expanding Minnesota Care; creating a "reinsurance" program or high risk pool (note: before the Affordable Care Act, Minnesota had what was known as "Minnesota Comprehensive Health Association); merge the individual insurance market with the more stable small-group insurance market.

In my opinion, Minnesota Care was and is not designed to be a public option program and redesigning it may cause it to lose its viability. Merging the individual insurance market with the more stable small-group insurance market will most likely destroy the small group market. The small group market is already in a state vulnerability.

However, I do find the idea of merging the individual and family insurance market with a larger group market pool. Maybe it should be merged with the state's employee insurance pool.

Resurrecting a "reinsurance" program or high risk pool may be the best and simplest way being that there is the "Minnesota Comprehensive Health Association" (MCHA) blueprint already available to use. In my opinion, it was a big mistake not to have sought a waiver from the federal government in the first place to keep MCHA and tweak it where necessary.

It appears that Minnesota elected officials did not pay much attention to the warnings and happenings of the individual and family health insurance market until it became a crisis. It makes you wonder if they would have been so complacent if they would have been directly affected.

I urge everyone to contact their elected officials and express your concerns about getting the health insurance crisis corrected properly.