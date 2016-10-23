Letter: Klabunde committed to education
Bryan Klabunde, along with his wife, Jennifer, and their three children, Avery, Lauren and Nolan, are fourth generation family farmers from Mahnomen County. Bryan is the DFL endorsed candidate for the Minnesota House of Representatives District 2B, and would appreciate your vote on Nov. 8.
Bryan is committed to rural Minnesota and will work passionately on issues important to Greater Minnesota. He is committed to putting all students first in legislation pertaining to education.
Education for all is an important building block that is vital for all residents of Greater Minnesota.
Bryan and his family are traveling throughout the district and want to meet you and discuss your concerns.