Letter: Stop the negative political attack ads

So I, like many of you these days, have received a garbage can full of negative, hateful political attack pieces sent from God knows where, from people who don't have the common decency to sign their name attacking our candidates for local office. In the last election I remember how especially difficult it was when my own 11-year-old went out to the mailbox and came back with a horrible attack on me. I explained to my son the we are better people than that. These sort of attack ads and the candidates that believe them to be a benefit do a disservice to you and your values. I urge you to ask any candidate involved in any race where these shameful ads are being used to disavow their use and to contact the PACs responsible for them and to tell them to stop!

Abraham Lincoln said that house divided cannot stand. These ugly ads demean us and weaken us. We are one Nation under God, indivisible... Ask better of our politics and politicians. We need to respect one another even when we disagree. Especially when we disagree.