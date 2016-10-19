Family sorry for bomb threat scare

I would first like to begin by saying how very sorry I and my family are for this choice that my child made and how it affected our community, schools and our family. I no longer have to empathize with the families who had had their lives turned upside down by the choice of their children. I now sympathize as I know how devastating the pain is on a personal level. I would like to dispel some of the rumors that I have heard on social media and word of mouth. There has never been any real threat to anyone. He had not taken guns, knives or any bombs to school. He simply made a prank call to the high school, leaving it on a message machine. This call was made off his own cell phone on a Saturday night from our home. Monday a.m. after arriving at school he confessed to his part in the prank call but it was too late to stop the terror that had been caused.

I wanted to write this letter so that the truth could be told by someone who knows what actually happened and to let our community also know how deeply sorry my son is. He will give an apology to his school and community but at this time he has been held in a detention facility where his whole life has gone from a regular 15-year-old with a loving family, friends and comforts to being shackled with no comforts, family or hope of ever feeling happy again. This boy of mine made a very foolish choice in making a prank call. In the day and age of terrorism and mass shootings, we have had to be on guard and be ready to take action at each and every threat.

I am so thankful for our staff at Park Rapids High School and our wonderful police officers and all others who put their training to work on behalf of the safety of all our precious children. My husband and I both have been raised here and truly love this community