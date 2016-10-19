Letter: Vote for Trump to keep our country safe

If you are going to base your decision on what he said or did over 10 years ago or even recently, which has nothing to do with the election, then you need to focus on what really matters. If there is only one good reason that you need to be swayed to vote for Trump, bottom line is to keep our country, children, grandchildren, place of business, towns, churches, etc. safe. We are not safe anymore. And it's only going to get a lot worse if Hillary gets in.

It is our duty, our right and our privilege to vote. We have three choices - him, her, or not to vote (which is a vote for her anyway). The media will stop at nothing to try to push Trump out. Don't listen to them. Stay focused on what matters.

No, I don't like many of the things he said, and he was wrong, but I totally stand by him. I've done a few things and said some things I wish I wouldn't have but we're all human. We apologize for it, learn by it and move on. We become better people. Don't live in the past, and we definitely don't need to live another eight years of the past.

If she gets in we will all complain about how horrible things are, and we will never be safe.

Now is your chance to have a voice. This is the hardest job in America and Donald is the only one who ever ran for president that is self funding. He has come a long way. Listen to him as a strong president who will keep us safe, not the bashing media. You don't have to like Trump or me but you do have to be responsible and take part in this election if you want to keep our country great. We are all in this together, take time to vote, take time to pray.