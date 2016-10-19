Letter: The one valid choice for president

But Trump is a racist, sexist, bully and liar. He is completely incompetent to be president. This isn't a reality TV show! I understand that people are sick of politicians and Trump is an outsider and businessman. But the problem is, his business and personal ethics are woeful.

So I researched unbiased articles about Hillary Clinton. What I found is the Republicans keep pounding on Benghazi and emails.

Republicans attacked Clinton on Benghazi to discredit her. But from everything I read, she is not to blame for Benghazi. It was a terrorist attack... too bad we can't predict those before they occur! But you can't defend against all possible scenarios.

Instead of congress coming together, the Republicans saw this as a chance to attack Clinton, creating claims that have been shown to be completely false. Their philosophy, as evidenced through all the attacks on her, uses a psychological phenomenon known as the "illusory truth effect." Simply stated: "If you keep saying the same thing over and over long enough, people will start to believe it whether it is true or not." The Republicans didn't need to be right to sway public opinion, they just had to say it over and over. Probably the thing that scared the Republicans most was that Clinton took responsibility—she did just the thing a leader should do. You could say she "manned up" to the leadership responsibility!

The emails. What she did was a big mistake. But in perspective, previous Secretaries of State did the same thing. Now, imagine her job, hundreds of emails a day, no time to re-read entire email sequences. If there were secret items contained somewhere in the emails, they were not readily visible, but became a Republican "illusory truth effect" opportunity. If Hillary Clinton was not running for president, these topics would never have been raised.

Now, her qualifications! She knows the job, has the experience, has the knowledge, has the guts and has the temperament to excel as our president. She isn't the terrible, corrupt person the Republicans have painted her to be.