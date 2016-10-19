Letter: Time to pray for the USA

Well, I would like to at this time exercise my first amendment right by suggesting that those who believe in the Creator of this world, as described in the first book of the Holy Bible, pray for the future of our country as often as possible, especially from this moment until the completion of the election process on Nov. 8. It would be wise for us to consider what our God says about the life he has given to each of us, and what our responsibilities to "our neighbor" include. The Bible says we are all sinners and we are redeemable and that our past sins can be forgiven if we believe that Jesus died for our sins. So pray early and often that we will elect officers that will govern us the way that will be pleasing to God. I believe that God has and will use unbelievers and sinners, if necessary, to accomplish his will, which may include justice for not following his two greatest commandments found in the first book of the New Testament; Matthew Chapter 22, verses 36-40. 36 "Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?" 37 Jesus replied:"'Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.'[a] 38 This is the first and greatest commandment. 39 And the second is like it: 'Love your neighbor as yourself.'[b] 40 All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments." So think about how your vote will affect our future and pray for a blessed future for our country.