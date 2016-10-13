Fishing tournaments benefit tennis program

The Park Rapids Boys Tennis team would like to thank everyone who contributed to helping with their two annual multi-species fall fishing tournaments. Twenty four boats fished the Long Lake Classis and 27 boats were in the Fish Hook Fall Slam. Total combined weight of fish caught was 1,054.52 pounds. Thank you to all those fishermen/women who supported these tournaments. Our payouts in prizes totaled $7,100.

We would like to thank our sponsors whose generous contributions helped greatly: Lindow Surveying, Natural Accent Hardwood Floors, Edward Jones, Thielen Motors, Northwoods Bank, Northview Bank, Citizens National Bank, Coldwell Banker, Avenson Insurance Agency, Tru Star Federal Credit Union.

Thank you to John and Judy Nelson of Spruce Hill Campground for graciously providing their site for the Long Lake tournament. Many thanks also to Mike Gravdahl for overseeing the boats at the final weigh in. We also appreciate the Park Rapids Bass Club and Osage Lions Club providing scales for these events.

Jane Reisch does an outstanding job with the accounting.

Finally, the Park Rapids Tennis Association continues to be overwhelmingly generous in providing financial support but more importantly advocating tennis in our community.