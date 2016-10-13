2017: Capitalism or socialism?

The process of selecting who to vote for has become a beauty contest in our country. Because most citizens of the United States pay so little attention to the facts, they only hear the two candidates slinging mud at each other each hoping to get your vote because you think the other is despicable.

Three quotes from Winston Churchill can help us decide who should be our next president.

"The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of blessings. The inherent virtue of socialism is the equal sharing of miseries."

"Socialism is the philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy."

"You have enemies? Good. That means you've stood up for something, sometime in your life."

This election is very much a war of Capitalism vs. Socialism.

Will the lowering of taxes cause capitalists to invest money in the economy therefore putting more people to work and putting upward pressure on wages in order to find workers. Or will raising taxes and raising the minimum wage put pressure on businesses to hire people in order to get new tax credits?

Will we get more programs like "Obamacare" that was instituted to lower the cost of healthcare, but instead is seeing up to 67 percent increase in insurance costs because it was instituted by one party without input from the other party and run by bureaucrats instead of capitalists?

Who will select judges for the Supreme Court? Will the newest judges interpret the cases brought to them with the original intent of the constitution? Or will they bring a social justice program with them?

If you want a "government of the people by the people", do not vote for a continuation of the current administration that is taxing and regulating our industry and citizens so harshly that the economy doesn't grow fast enough to provide work opportunities for the able bodied unemployed. Instead, vote for making America great again with lower taxes, with economic growth that will help the poverty stricken urban areas of our cities, with gainful employment and with selection of constitution-loving Supreme Court Justices.