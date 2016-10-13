School officials, law enforcement handled lockdown well

The message came through our phones and email first thing Monday morning notifying us the high school was in lockdown, and at that point as a parent there's some sense of helplessness. What are we supposed to do? Should we go get our children? Are they going to be okay?

The initial message said the high school was on lockdown due to a "perceived threat."

Students and staff were evacuated and bused over to Century School while law enforcement conducted a security sweep. It was a bomb threat left as a phone message.

No bomb. The threat was a hoax, but it was no joke.

Two juveniles admitted to making the call and were arrested.

This is how we live today, with every "perceived threat" taken extremely serious. When we were kids we had tornado drills, which consisted of sitting in a windowless hallway. Now, our children regularly practice active shooter drills and lockdowns. Police officers are in our schools regularly as part of law enforcement community outreach, and that's a good thing. When we were young and a cop showed up to the school, they weren't there to be seen and do a walk through, someone was going to jail.

Given the state of the world we live in today these crisis scenarios are a necessity. Today's students don't know any different, they're used to the locked pod doors. The first time I saw a playground full of students lying on their bellies it was startling. But that's the way it is now.

Bomb threats have been going on for a long time. When we were young it happened every so often but always seemed to be a joke, a call made by a kid who didn't want to go to school that day or maybe done on a dare.

There's no doubt we take them far more seriously now, and being a parent with students in the school it's an entirely new perspective.

Superintendent Lance Bagstad said the lockdown was lifted after it was determined this was not a "credible threat." Looks like it was a couple kids pulling off a hoax. A costly hoax. Let's hope they learn a valuable lesson because we have to take these incidents very seriously.

Our school officials should be commended in how they responded and implemented effectively the plan to keep students and staff safe. Law enforcement did the job they are trained to do and hundreds of students were sent to Century School safely and efficiently. As parents got the word many showed up to Century to pick up their kids and take them home. Staff met parents at the door and calmly directed everyone where to go according to the procedures in place. Well done.

With everything going on in our country with bombs, shootings, all kinds of violence and so much anger, the way school staff and law enforcement handled Monday's threat should instill confidence in all of us that our kids are safe. Confidence, not complacency.

This was not a drill, it was real and a valuable training tool for future situations. Bagstad commented at Monday evening's regularly scheduled school board meeting that everything didn't go perfectly, but considering what needed to be done it went very well. He praised everyone involved from administrators to staff to law enforcement to the community as a whole.

All students and staff are safe.