Government: The People's Corporation

For years, Corporate America has enjoyed increasing support from Congress through the tax code and other incentives/protection and from the Supreme Court through such onerous rulings as the "Corporations are People" decision. Catering to the money class which includes Corporate America and Wall Street has left a third of the population, who lack the resources to participate in the money game, sitting on the sidelines paying all they owe in taxes because they can't afford tax lawyers and lobbyists to sneak in provisions only the wealthy can take advantage of.

But why moan about it? Why not take some action and simply announce that "Our Government is the People's Corporation." We don't have to buy shares. We already have shares by being citizens and paying taxes. We already have a Board of Directors in our congressmen/women and we have a CEO in our President.

What difference would that make? Business enterprises and property owners realize that maintaining and improving their assets is essential. Otherwise, their enterprises will deteriorate and lose value in monetary and social terms. So it is with government. Neglect of our economic and social infrastructure leads to the kind of deterioration that has put us in lower tiers of industrialized nations in education, health care, public transportation, care for the elderly and unfortunate, public safety, crime rates, gun safety and all other elements of the safety net our government was formed to provide.

Corporate shareholders would leave corporations in droves if irresponsible management failed to maintain and invest in their products or services. Nations can't either. The new global economy has provided great opportunity for other nations who are willing to invest in their country and have the 21st Century technology to build on. Many have already caught up and surpassed the United States as we sit idly by holding on by our fingernails as ideologues in Congress block every progressive initiative.

Just as stockholders hold their corporations accountable, we, the people, must hold the People's Corporation accountable and replace those members of the people's board who impede progress for disproven ideological reasons with people with progressive visions and policies. Doing nothing ensures decay. Investing pays huge dividends for all including the wealthy. The dividends will not be in green dollars directly but will result in dynamic economic growth.

Those are the enduring dividends we get when we invest in the People's Corporation by paying our fair share of taxes so we have resources to put toward the future.