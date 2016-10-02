The community of Pine Point viewed the film and believes it portrays a very incomplete impression of the Pine Point community. The Pine Point Community Council does not endorse the film as representative of the Pine Point community at large.

This film shows a very negative side of the community. We are not saying that these problems of drug abuse, alcohol and gang activity don't exist; every community has these problems. It seems that this film is consistent with the usual media practice of highlighting this lifestyle on an Indian Reservation; and the general public thinks that all Natives live like this. This is unfortunate because the behavior that is portrayed in the film is a small fraction of the overall community behavior, and the film fails to highlight the vast spectrum of positive behavior in the community.

The film does not show any of the many positive things that happen in our community. Events like: a drug and alcohol free music festival, our annual pow wow, community Christmas party, honoring our veterans dinner, haunted house at the old school, demolition derby, rez car parade, community picnic, weekly community fire, and family fun day. When we do have events, many families attend, and the experiences are positive for all.

Pine Point Community Council recently paid off a $50,000 loan which we took out to help build our pow wow ground and softball field. Funds were raised with our weekly bingo.

There are concerns of the children who grow up in the village that see this film think that this behavior is normal. Although many of the people who are in this film are in the village, the main character of the film never grew up in the Pine Point community. We feel that the filmmaker used us for his or her own purposes, and that there was no positive outcome for us.

The title of the film does not tell the true meaning of the Ojibwe culture and spirituality. Nor does the film show the true Ojibwe prophecy of the Seventh Fire. We believe that this omission, and others, leaves the viewer with a vastly incomplete understanding of our community.

There are many native people who live in this community that enjoy a life of sobriety. There are many individual who have been affected by drugs and alcohol, fighting to straighten out their lives. These messages were also omitted from the film.