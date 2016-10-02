Letter: Four unexplainable campaign viewpoints

Why would anyone from a blue collar or middle-class background support Trump? He outsources virtually all his products, robbing Americans of jobs. He's declared bankruptcy at least four times, leaving countless small contractors and workers to pay for his mistakes. He's defrauded struggling college students in his Trump "University" fiasco. His economic plan proposes cutting taxes in half for big business (from 30 percent to 15 percent) so CEOs and millionaires can increase their profits, and allowing states to change laws so businesses can lower the minimum wage. He's no friend of 99 percent of Americans.

Secondly, how can his culture of violence and hate be acceptable to anyone who believes the Golden Rule, "Love thy neighbor as thyself", the Good Samaritan, or "The greatest of these is love." During the primaries he didn't even know how to quote Scripture, not using traditional chapter/verse identification. His behavior might reflect parts of the Old Testament, but the New Testament seems like an unopened book to him.

The Supreme Court keeps surfacing as a reason to support Trump. Judge Merrick Garland is an experienced, unbiased individual, respected and praised by both Republicans and Democrats. Based on Trump's history, if he were to Scalia's successor, his choice would be the opposite of Garland and not someone on Trump's published list. Trump has already suggested his daughter Ivanka as part of his cabinet... Melania perhaps?

Finally, why haven't all responsible individuals distanced themselves from this man and his bigotry, sexism, ignorance of governance and laws, egotism, and sociopathic views? Foreign policy is just that to him... foreign! Fifty Republican top National Security advisors publishing their firm belief that Trump is unfit to be President may be a beginning. Trump is now on his best behavior, trying to win votes, but his staff and advisors are still doing damage-control daily. Imagine if he were to win and didn't feel the need to "moderate" his views! Yes, Clinton used the wrong email server, but she learned. Trump never learns nor understands why he should. Given classified information, he would just blurt it out on national TV or share it with Putin.

It's time for all individuals who care about the principles of American democracy to stop spouting "unity of the party," put our country's well-being ahead of partisanship, and reject this king wannabe.