Letter: Headwaters 100 successful event for Park Rapids area

The Itascatur Outdoor Activity Club would like to thank a number of people and groups that

helped to make this year's Headwaters 100 Bike Ride another successful event for the Park

Rapids Area. The Park Rapids Lions, Essentia Health and the Nevis track team helped with

our three food stops. Northern Cycle and Ron Alden supported cyclists with the mobile bike

shop. Anthony and Julie, custodians at Century School, provided non-stop assistance to our

Century School registration site. The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office and Park Rapids Police

Department kept the safety of our riders a priority. McDonald's donated coffee and American

Linen donated walk-off mats. Coborn's, Main Street Meats, 3rd Street Market and Secret

Garden provided the food for our food stops that always gets rave reviews from our participants.

Itasca State Park rangers and staff offered assistance and space, as well as Mantrap Valley

Conservation Club and the city of Nevis. A big thank you to our Itascatur members and the

many other interested volunteers who worked a long day to facilitate this event and to ensure

the success that it has been over these last 36 years.

Thank you to the motorists in the area that happened to get behind some cyclists. Thank you for

your patience as you waited for a safe opportunity to pass a group of riders, not a simple task

considering our scenic roads.

Itascatur would like to thank the riders; both the first-timers and the annual attendees that

continue to support our Headwaters 100. We had 443 registered riders with 230 challenging

themselves to ride 100 miles. A late September ride can offer beautiful fall colors as well as cold

and snow, wind and rain yet there is a passion for biking in Northern Minnesota that is amazing.

No matter what the weather or how long the distance, there is an energy from these cyclists that

is passed on to the volunteers. Because of these great riders who love to ride in Northern

Minnesota, we strive to make this the best and friendliest organized bike ride of the season.

We would also like to thank the Park Rapids Enterprise for their coverage before and after the

event. Itascatur appreciates the recognition while promoting a physically healthy, family-friendly

outdoor recreational activity.

Next year's 37th Annual Headwaters 100 is Sept. 23. Our volunteers will be ready to

greet participants with smiles and a warm hello.