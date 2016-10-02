A noteworthy project is underway in Park Rapids that is sure to increase patriotic presence around town.

Lou Schultz of the Marine Corps League and Dave "Lefty" Anderson, Commander of the American Legion, are leading the charge to encourage local businesses to fly the American flag.

During a windshield tour of the community they identified numerous opportunities and great locations to enhance the business community with the good old Red, White and Blue flying atop a flagpole. The group sent letters encouraging businesses to fly a flag and provided information for where to purchase a flagpole.

It's a great idea. We've said it before that this community has a prominent and active veteran presence, and folks like Lou, Lefty and others involved in this project want everyone to know Park Rapids is a proud and patriotic town.

The American flag stands out and represents our great nation, its citizens and all the veterans who have served. Local veterans want to see more of us flying the flag.

"It is a symbol to the world that we are proud to live in the 'Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave,'" the letter reads. "It is a way for us to show our pride in our country and to honor the men and women who have come before us."

The company noted in the letter is identified as a place to purchase a flagpole has indicated it will negotiate a discount depending on the size of the order and delivery. To take advantage of savings associated with delivery to a centralized location and scheduling a mass installation of flagpoles the group would like to place an order on March 15, 2017. All savings will be passed on and reduce the final cost for participating businesses.

"Day or night, all year long, the beautiful American flag proudly displayed throughout our community will inspire all who love, honor and respect our freedom and country," Lou and Lefty wrote in the letter.

This is a great project with a pure motivation of honoring and properly displaying our country's flag. The Enterprise installed a flagpole last year and joined the numerous existing businesses flying a flag. It's a great addition and every day instills extra pride in what we're doing here.

The city council on Tuesday approved a request by Lefty to display American flags on Main Avenue and the Highway 34 Fish Hook bridge starting the spring of 2017. The flags are normally flown over the 4th of July weekend and will now be up from May 1 through the lighting of the Christmas Tree on Thanksgiving weekend.

The American Legion will pay for the flags and flagpoles downtown. The Boy Scouts will install and take down the flags, as well as take care of the maintenance.

The Downtown Business Association lended its full support of the project which, along with the beautiful flowers and existing "Positively Park Rapids" banners, is sure to further enhance the look of Park Rapids.

It's a project the community can be proud of and another way for Park Rapids to stand out.