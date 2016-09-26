Letter: Aluminum can collection trailer to be moved

Regarding the absence of the Boy Scouts "Help Send a Scout to Camp" aluminum can trailer, Mike Sargent, manager of T&M Express, has informed Boy Scouts Troop 58 that there will be construction at T&M and requested that we temporarily remove our trailer as the space will be needed during the construction.

The trailer will be returned to its normal location once the construction has concluded. Our trailer near the fire hall is still in place and can be used for drop off during this time.

I wish to express our thanks to those who have donated aluminum cans to help send a Scout to camp over the years. Also, thanks to Mike and T&M Express for allowing us to keep the trailer there for the drop offs of the cans. This project donates approximately $2,000 a year to help send a scout to camp, so please keep the cans coming.